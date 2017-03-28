Katy Perry paid tribute to an 18-year-old superfan who tragically died in a car accident the best way she knew how, by changing her Twitter name to #ripkatycatKatie in honor of the fallen teen, Katie Bell.

"We see you angel and we love and will miss you. KC's, light a candle for Katie. Rest In Peace," the singer wrote on Twitter on March 27.

Katie reportedly died on March 25 in Louisiana after she lost control of her car and collided head-on with another vehicle. Both drivers passed away from injuries.

Not long after the crash the hashtag "RIPKatycatKatie" began circulating the Internet as fellow KatyCats mourned. Katy's social media gesture didn't go unnoticed by her 96 million Twitter followers.

"@katyperry thank you so much for the love of your Katycats you can't imagine how much it means to us," one person wrote.

Another said, "You're the best person in this entire world. We seriously cannot thank you enough for everything. We love you to Pluto and back."

Another added that Katie is "shining right now."

Katy has been known for her touching gestures in the past. Last September she surprised a shooting survivor of the Orlando shooting massacre on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

In early March while attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards she also freaked out upon meeting the super fans who runs her Instagram account Katy Perry Rares.

"You know my life better than I do," she told the fans.