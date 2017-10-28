NBC News correspondent Katy Tur is reportedly eloping this weekend with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil, Page Six is exclusively reporting.

The couple, who met in the makeup room while at MSNBC (Dokoupil was working there at the time), was reportedly planning on tying the knot on Friday as the sun sets in a "nondenominational ceremony in the middle of the desert in Utah," a has source told Page Six.

A friend of the couple added that "they deliberately picked a place where there will be no cell service and no one around them talking about politics. No setup, no altar, just in front of rocks."

The friend continued to Page Six, explaining that Katy said it would be "'just us and the earth.' "

Page Six also learned that the couple would be exchanging their own, self-written vows as well as the parents have given their blessings.

Tur, a celebrated author, most recently known for her covering of the Trump presidential campaign, revealed in her book, "Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History," that her parents and both sets of grandparents also eloped.

There will later be a party where family and friends can celebrate the newlyweds, however first they're going to spend some days in Utah's incredible Zion National Park and the Grand Canyon, according to Page Six.

The stripped down trip might just be what the published author needs, after some busy days following Trump, where she was called out by name on more than one occasion by now President Trump, back on the campaign trail.