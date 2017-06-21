Kelly Clarkson helped two lovebirds get engaged in Las Vegas.

The singer was performing in Sin City on June 20 at an event for InterContinental Hotels Group. Alex Malerba, a huge fan of Kelly's, was on hand and had an idea to propose to his longtime boyfriend Justin Blake.

With Kelly by his side, he did just that.

Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES A post shared by Alex Malerba (@alex_malerba) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

"Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!!," Alex captioned an Instagram pic of him proposing while Kelly looks on. "HE SAID YES."

A video shows Kelly getting a picture with the couple before Alex got down on bended knee. Kelly can be seen giddy as she looks at the surprised groom-to-be.

To get in front of Kelly, though, took some gumption, luck and good old fashioned begging.

Cindy Barrymore / Rex USA

Alex told TooFab.com that he had wanted to propose in front of Kelly all along. He reached out to her via social media but never heard back. At her performance, though, he was so loud and singing every word to her songs that she noticed him and gave him a shoutout.

"After the show we were all leaving and they had a meet and greet for special contest winners and I talked myself up there like, 'No, they have my name - she talked to me at the concert. I'm Alex,'" he told a security guard who eventually let him into the area with Kelly's approval.

He told her, "My boyfriend is out here and I was planning on proposing to him and I want you to help." Kelly immediately said she'd help on the spot.

"I was like, 'Well he's out there. Can I go get him and we can do that now?' And she was like, 'Yes we are gonna do it. We aren't waiting another minute!,'" he recalled. "And I just went running down to the end of the hallway, probably 50 feet away from me to get him and I was like, 'Kelly wants to meet you.'"

After they posed for a pic, Alex did the deed.

"We've been together for four years and I had already had the ring picked out and everything, but due to sizing reasons it wasn't going to be here until today," he told TooFab. "So I didn't have it with me, but I was not gonna lose that opportunity."

Kelly's tour manager filmed the engagement for Alex.

The singer is "absolutely" invited to the wedding, Alex said, and he even wants her to officiate it.

REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

As Kelly says: "Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this."