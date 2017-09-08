Like mother, like daughter!

Kelly Clarkson's 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, is following in the footsteps of her musical family -- dad Brandon Blackson is a music manager and Kelly Clarkson is, well, Kelly Clarkson -- and showed off her chops on "Today" on Friday, Sept. 9.

Al Pereira / WireImage

To promote her two new songs, "Love So Soft" and "Move You," Kelly performed on the plaza and then co-hosted the final hour of the show with Hoda Kotb. She brought River and her 1-year-old son, Remington Alexander, to the show so they could see another guest, a baby tiger. But they also made an appearance on camera to meet Hoda, who became a mom earlier this year when she adopted daughter Haley Joy.

During the show, River looked very comfortable and calm, sitting on Hoda's lap, while Remy made a shorter appearance sitting with his mom and enjoying his pacifier before running off to Brandon.

Being that they come from such a musical family, Kelly told Hoda that her kids love when "anyone sings." However, they do have a favorite as far as Kelly's music, with River telling Hoda that she loves mommy's "Heartbeat Song." But for bedtime, they stick to classics, with Kelly sharing that River likes to sing along to "Somewhere Over The Rainbow."

Naturally Kelly started singing the classic song, waiting for River to join in. River blushed a bit, before starting to sing herself, much to Hoda's delight. "Oh my God, I'm dying," Hoda exclaimed. "I'm dying... I'm exploding!"

The 35-year-old "American Idol" alum told Hoda about her favorite parts of motherhood, including the sweet things her daughter says.

"I came home from work and I ripped all of this (makeup) off ... and I got in bed and was snuggling with her," she recalled on the show. "We were reading and doing our thing and all the sudden she cups my face and says, 'You're so beautiful, Mommy.' I was like, 'You stop it right now! Do you want a pony?'"