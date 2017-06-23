Kelly Rohrbach isn't making friends in Hollywood, according to a new report that labels her a "diva."

The New York Post's Page Six said Kelly, who recently starred in "Baywatch," is making waves too early in her career and it's not sitting well with others.

"She thought she was better than everyone," a source close to the set of "Baywatch" said. "There was no love lost between her and the rest of the cast."

Abel Fermin/REX/Shutterstock

Even while promoting the film, "No one wanted to share a junket room with her. She was flipped around to many different pairings," the source added.

Apega / WENN

Before trying to make it as an actress, Kelly was known for high-end modeling and for her six-month relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. In "Baywatch," she stars as C.J. Parker, which was made famous by Pamela Anderson.

Frank Masi / Montecito Picture Company / FlynnPicture Co. / Fremantle Productions / Paramount Pictures

"Kelly didn't hang out with everyone. She didn't make any friends," a source said. "She thinks she's a major star, and she's just a model who dated Leo."

The blonde beauty has reportedly switched management companies several times recently, as well, and a second source claims it's because she has a bad attitude.

"She's a handful, and it's a little early in her career for that," the second source said. "Hollywood's full of difficult stars. But she's just not at that level in her career where people have to put up with that."