Gisele Bündchen long reign as the world's highest paid model is over, and she's been replaced by a reality TV star.

Kendall Jenner is now the highest-paid model in the world, a title held by Gisele since 2002.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

On Nov. 21, Forbes published its annual highest-paid models list. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star brought in $22 million, whereas Gisele took home $17.5 million.

Chrissy Teigen, who just announced another pregnancy, was in the third spot with $13.5 million.

Forbes tallies earnings based on income from cosmetics, fragrance and other contracts from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. The estimated earnings are sourced from interviews with numerous managers, agents and brand executives.

Together, the world's 10 highest-paid models banked a cumulative $109.5 million.

For Kendall, she has a lot of people to thank, including Estée Lauder, La Perla and Adidas, who she has modeling contracts with.

Pixelformu/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Forbes made no secret that models with big Instagram followings add to the bottom line. Gigi Hadid, who has nearly 37 million followers, checked in on the magazine's list at No. 5, where as her younger sister, Bella Hadid, came in at No. 9 (Bella has 15.7 million followers).

"With social media, there are more opportunities to create your own content and use your voice," said Ivan Bart, President at IMG Models, told Forbes. "The stars are using it."

One of the more interesting rankings, though, is Ashley Graham. She's the first plus-size model to ever appear in the top 10 (she is No. 10,) taking home $5.5 million.

"It is not about who has the highest cheekbones anymore," she told the mag last year. "It is really about how to be a boss, a brand and a businesswoman."