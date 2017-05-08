Kendall Jenner's life is lacking sex.... at least when it comes to her career.

The reality star is one of the most sought after models in the world, but she told a pal recently that she wants to do more sexual photo shoots.

"I don't get to be hot very often," she told photographer Mario Testino on his podcast. "I love going, like, sexual because I don't get to do it."

FTZ / Splash News

Kendall thinks that a bit of a stigma surrounds her because of her famous family, the Kardashians.

"I love being transformed, [but] everyone always wants to make me myself," she said. "Because not only am I a model, but I guess have a name too, so they get confused. [It's like] they don't know how to use me."

Mario wondered if she lacks a résumé of sexual shoots because people are "intimidated" by her.

"It's so weird because you have the body. I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there," he said. "Maybe you've done a lot of American Vogue, and it's not about that. It's more about clothes."

During the chat, Kendall said she likes to be photographed with her pals Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid because it makes the shoots "so fun."

"Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling," the brunette beauty explained. "But Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school and hung out every day in high school before either of us started working. It's just funny because a lot of people don't know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years."

MediaPunch / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Luckily for Kendall, she's had good friends and family to lean on as controversy surrounds her. Last week, the model appeared on the cover of Vogue India's 10th anniversary cover. Many were appalled that the mag chose an American for such a milestone cover as opposed to an Indian model or actress.

A few weeks earlier, Kendall landed in hot water when a music festival she was paid to promote on social media, the now-infamous Fyre Festival, turned into a debacle of epic proportions. (Bella was also involved.)

On top of all that, in early April, the reality TV star found herself at the center of controversy due to a Pepsi commercial/short film in which she starred.

PepsiCo/Splash News

In the video, Kendall successfully achieved unity between police and protesters by offering a police officer a can of Pepsi. Many felt the ad was completely tone deaf.