Kendra Wilkinson is being labeled as "insensitive" after she filmed a video of herself picking cotton, and seeming to relish in the moment.

DJDM/WENN.com

The reality TV star is apparently on a road trip to Texas -- likely for the Thanksgiving holiday -- when she pulled over upon seeing a field of cotton.

"I've always wanted to pick a piece of cotton and I feel like I'm going to get shot if I do it," she said in a video posted to TMZ. "This will probably be the most illegal thing I've ever done in my whole life."

As she picks cotton on camera, she gleefully says, "Oh my God, it's real cotton. Look at that. I picked cotton."

To end the video, Kendra turns to the camera to show her smiling with several pieces of cotton in her hand.

Many didn't find joy or humor in Kendra's actions.

"@KendraWilkinson U think pickn cotton is funny. It was on ur bucket list? the slaves that used 2do it didnt find joy n it #kendrawilkinson," one angry fan wrote.

There were also cries of racism, as picking cotton has been closely associated to slavery.

Kendra's rep spoke to TMZ on Nov. 22, saying the "Kendra on Top" star didn't intend to offend anyone. The rep also blasted cries that Kendra is racist, pointing out that her husband, Hank Baskett, who was also in the car, is African American.