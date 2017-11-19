Kendra Wilkinson was in such excruciating pain on Saturday night that she had to be rushed to the emergency room. She also had to cancel her Las Vegas shows.

DJDM/WENN.com

The "Kendra On Top" star took to Twitter to apologize to her fans for canceling "Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man" in Sin City, saying she was "super sick."

"Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn't cancel both. Sorry late show," she tweeted.

Two hours after her post, she told her 2.69 million followers that she was going to the hospital and canceled both of her evening shows.

"Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I'll make it up to you," she wrote.

She didn't disclose what she was being treated for, but indicated that she was taking pain medication morphine.

Just a day before her hospital visit, Kendra seemed to be feeling better, as she took to Instagram to post about her life as a "free spirit."

"Being a free spirit has a lot of negative side effects but they will never keep me from smiling. I've always been in a world of my own [and] will let go of anything holding me down to make sure my life is worth while," she said. "Making my life worth living is simply loving, even my worst enemy [and] having hope of a peaceful world [and] being as gracious n thankful as one can be."

She added, "Society can make u feel like you're failing at times especially being a working mother who rewards herself at times. I will never give in to what 'they' say is right but will live life how i KNOW is right."