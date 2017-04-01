The Fulton County Superior Court has granted "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, trainer Matt Jordan, a spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly on March 31.

According to the magazine, the 46 year old filed documents accusing her former love of calling her "up to 30 times a day between September and February, even after blocking his number."

Us Weekly reports that Kenya has also alleged that her ex threatened to "get" her and give her "what she deserves."

The reality TV star has requested that her ex stay 200 yards away from her and her home and stop calling and harassing her.

The former couple were depicted sharing a dramatic moment on a recent episode of "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

"I'm sorry I hurt you, but, baby, I can't do this no more," Kenya told Matt after he accused her of not caring about him during the heated exchange.

The former beauty queen reflected on the episode in an interview for her Bravo blog that was published on March 28.

"That scene happened nearly six months ago. It's painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed," she says. "I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible. If a man is capable of damaging your property, calling you out of your name, threatening you, tells you that you will die unhappy and alone -- but in the same breath begs you to stay with him -- RUN. I pray that other women take away that reprehensible behavior from a man is never acceptable. There is no excuse for abuse."

"I am thankful to have moved on from what seems like a lifetime ago," she adds. "My circle is completely different now. I do not now or will ever have any communication with him. I do not wish harm on anyone and hope that he can move on with his life and leave me completely alone. I don't. I did. I'm done."