Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, gave birth to their first child together, son Kenzo Kash, on Nov. 21.

Over the weekend of Nov. 25 and 26, the comedian, 38, and the former model, 33, took to Instagram to share the first photos of their gorgeous little guy.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Nov. 26, Kevin posted a shirtless photo of himself holding a wide-awake Kenzo, who's swaddled in a blanket. He captioned it, "Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning....Morning vibes with my little man. #Harts #BabyZo #LiveLoveLaugh ...Wifey gets the amazing Photocred."

Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning....Morning vibes with my little man. #Harts #BabyZo #LiveLoveLaugh ....Wifey gets the amazing Photocred A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 26, 2017 at 8:34am PST

An hour later, he shared a black-and-white photo of his five-day-old son's face and captioned it with a poem (Eniko posted the same shot and poem):

"You are a little miracle

Our beautiful baby boy.

We pray you'll feel so safe and loved

Surrounded by our joy.

For we are blessed to hold you close

And feel your beating heart.

The little life we hoped for

How wonderful you are.

We raise our hearts with praise and thanks

For you our little gift.

May God's peace surround you

As you wake and as you sleep. #Harts

And may you grow to live and love

And play your little part.

In this world may your light shine

And never be put out #Harts"

On Nov. 25, Kevin and Eniko both shared a photo of their son in his mother's arms, though that pic didn't reveal his adorable face. They did, however, reveal Eniko's jaw-dropping post-baby body.

"Sooooooo DOOOOOPPPPPEEEE.....I love how Roxy won't [leave] their side!!!! #Harts #Happy #Blessed #DopePic Photo cred ME," Kevin captioned the image, which shows the family's dog watching over Eniko and Kenzo.

Sooooooo DOOOOOPPPPPEEEE.....I love how Roxy won't their side!!!! #Harts #Happy #Blessed #DopePic Photo cred ME A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Eniko posted the same photo with the caption, "A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!"

A few days before Kenzo's birth, Eniko shared an Instagram selfie showing her baby bump at 40 weeks and 3 days, explaining that Kenzo was overdue at that point and that she and Kevin were ready to meet him.

Kenzo is Eniko's first child. Kevin has two older kids, Hendrix and Heaven, with his first wife, Torrei Hart, 39.

Eniko and Kevin celebrated Kenzo's impending arrival with a jungle-themed baby shower on Oct. 1 at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu. The decadent event -- which, according to E! News, featured its own Snapchat filter, a dog dressed like a lion, a game-show game dubbed "The Pride is Right," a gluten-free, vegan baby food taste-testing contest and more -- cost a whopping $118,000, TMZ reported.

The baby shower came just a few weeks after Kevin found himself at the center of a cheating scandal. Following a wild trip to Las Vegas in August, someone tried to extort $10 million from the comedian to keep a video that allegedly showed him with another woman under wraps. Without quite confessing, Kevin owned up to making a big mistake, saying on Instagram, "I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did."

Aspiring singer-actress Montag Sabbag came forward in late September to reveal her role in the alleged drama. She told DailyMailTV that she and Kevin had sex three times in his luxury suite at The Cosmopolitan in August after flying to Sin City on the same private plane, though she denied she was involved in the extortion plot.

Pregnant Eniko stood by her husband through it all.