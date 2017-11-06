Just before his world turned upside down, Kevin Spacey was hoping to capitalize on his vindictive "House of Cards" character and was developing a line of products in Frank Underwood's name.

Frank was the character he played on the popular Netflix show. Amid the multiple sexual harassment and sexual assault claims that have been levied against him, Netflix cut ties with the actor. The fate of "House of Cards" is currently up in the air.

According to The Blast, Kevin had filed legal paperwork to acquire the rights to "PRESIDENTIAL BY KEVIN SPACEY" on Oct. 24. The filing, The Blast said, describe a range of products like eyewear, sunglasses, footwear, gourmet-food products, kitchenware, bakeware, luxury items, and clothing.

The most recent paperwork was filed just five days before actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was at Kevin's house in 1986 when the Oscar winner placed him on a bed, climbed on top of him and made sexual advances toward him. Anthony was 14 years old at the time, while Kevin was 26.

A few hours after the claim, Kevin responded by claiming he didn't remember it and called it "inappropriate drunken behavior." He said he had chosen to "now live as a gay man." Many were not pleased with Kevin's response or how he came out.

Afterward, others came forward alleging Kevin sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them.

Kevin has gone radio silent since the allegations, but on Nov. 1, Kevin's publicist said the actor was seeking unspecified treatment (the publicist and Kevin's agent both then parted ways with him).

Over the weekend, Kevin's brother spoke with several media outlets, indicting that he isn't surprised by the accusations.

"I've long suspected there was a dark side to him," Randy Fowler told The Sun. "I just hope he gets the help he needs so nobody else is harmed by him."

In an interview with Mail Online, Randy said he always felt that Kevin was a "time bomb."

"He sold out to fame and fortune, but the truth was always going to catch up with him," Randy said. "This is just the tip of the iceberg. He has used his fame, power and money to prey on those more vulnerable than him. This behavior has been going on for decades."