It'll be a boy for Khloe Kardashian, according to a new report.

Us Weekly is reporting that the pregnant reality TV star is trying to eat as healthy as possible and not experiencing any morning sickness.

"She's hungrier than ever," a source told the mag, who detailed Khloe's diet, saying she eats "smaller meals throughout the day."

For now, she's still working out, too, opting for "more cardio" and "less intensive" workouts, the source said.

Khloe has not publicly confirmed her pregnancy. But, the gender report came as Kris Jenner seemed to hint that her daughter is expecting. The Kar-Jenner matriarch told Entertainment Tonight that she's "over the moon" about where Khloe is in her life, adding that she adores NBA star Tristan Thompson, Khloe's boyfriend.

"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much," Kris says about Khloe. "Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American -- that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy."

"She lives most of the time now in Cleveland, so that's interesting, because she's not around every day," she adds.

For Kris, she's on the verge of having three more grandchildren, as Kylie Jenner is pregnant and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby via a surrogate.

"It's everything -- that's my best [job], that's my favorite," Kris gushes about being a grandma. "It's the best. The kids bring so much joy, and it makes everything worth it. And they see their moms, and me, and their dads, and family, you know, always together -- always working together, playing together. When we're off and we have downtime, we're together. And they see that, and they feel that, so it's really special. They bounce around to all their aunties, and to my house, and it's good."