Khloe Kardashian has become quite crafty when hiding her reported pregnancy bump in the last month.
Kardashian, 33, who spends most of her time in front of the reality TV cameras, has done many things it seems since the baby talk began to distract from her middle area, often utilizing well-placed purses or big coats to block eager eyes from peering in.
However, on Friday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star might have finally let down her guard and revealed a little bump, spies The Daily Mail, as she touts some of the new velour sweats and velvet bodysuits for her Good American brand.
In an Instagram photo she posted of a photo her herself wearing a jumpsuit, a little bump can be seen peaking its head out in the shot.
Khloe is mostly known for showing off her tight abs and fit bod, however here she seems to really be drawing attention to that particular area, whether intentional or not.
The caption reads: ""You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!! You can mix and match colors (I'm obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays. Available now on GoodAmerican.com."
According to Us Weekly, back in October -- after Khloe shared a sexy video to Instagram to plug D I F F Charitable Eyewear -- she was reportedly four months pregnant with her first child at the time, with basketball star Tristan Thompson.
In the video she is seen covering her midsection slightly but is still quite lean.
The reality star has made no official declaration of pregnancy, while her mom Kris Jenner has mostly skated around the questions. As well as little sister Kylie is reportedly expecting her first with rapper Travis Scott, and sister Kim Kardashian West revealed that she and Kanye are having their third with the help of a surrogate - due in February.
Still, sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that Khloe is going to have a baby boy with Tristan and that she is "hungrier than ever," according to their insider, who adds that she "ops for smaller meals throughout the day."
The Us source also says that Khloe is staying with her fitness schedule and that she's "doing more cardio and less intensive workouts."
Finally, the source happily reports that things are going great with Thompson, adding that "marriage is definitely in the cards. They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloe doesn't want to rush into anything."
