Khloé Kardashian took a break from her busy schedule to spend some time with one of her most inspiring fans, while in NYC on Friday, per People.

❥🏹 I believe that we don't meet people by accident, they are meant to cross our path for a reason. Thank you Hailey ❥🏹 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

The pregnant, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star paused from her Good American promotional tour for a special meeting with 10-year-old fan, Hailey Cordova, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, according to People.

Hailey’s reaction was the best.. seeing this is what being a parent is all about!!! A post shared by Jose Cordova (@hovito06) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

"I believe that we don't meet people by accident, they are meant to cross our path for a reason. Thank you Hailey," Kardashian, 33, posted on her Instagram.

@khloekardashian A post shared by Jose Cordova (@hovito06) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

The mother-to-be also commented on a photo taken by the young girl's father, writing, "seriously Hailey is incredible," as well as also wrote in a family member of Hailey's comment section: "One of my favorite days!!"

The strong little fan also got to Facetime with none other than Kim Kardashian West, 37, whom commented on her sisters feed, saying, "Hi Hailey!!! Was fun FaceTiming you sweet girl!!!"

According to People, the meetup was put together after Hailey's family reached out to Khloé on social media a week ago.

So I posted this pic on Twitter / days ago...swipe to see the response to the pic. Hailey would be super excited if it happens A post shared by Jose Cordova (@hovito06) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Kardashian appeared quite moved by the encounter, tweeting to the young cancer patient's father, "Your daughter is gorgeous! I feel so honored!" after he posted a photo of his daughter in a hospital bed wearing a tee that read: "Khloé's My Fave."

Back in September, sources confirmed to People that Khloé was indeed pregnant with her first child, a baby boy with 26-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson.

This news broke only days after the magazine confirmed little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, was having a baby with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

A source gushed to People that "this is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it's more than that: She didn't want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both."

Things could not be brighter for the Kardashian sisters as they reportedly just signed a $150 million deal for another five seasons of their reality show!