Kim Kardashian West and Beyonce aren't going to let a little "he said, he said" between their famous rapper husbands ruin their fun…or at least publicly, it seems.

TMZ sources are reporting that Kim and Beyonce were completely couth at tennis star Serena Williams' wedding on Thursday night. They reportedly shared hellos, hugs and even pics of their kids in the VIP area setup to avoid paparazzi hanging around outside.

It's well known now that JAY-Z and Kanye West haven't been exactly cordial and/or on speaking terms for a long time -- at least since Kanye went after Bey back in 2016 at a concert in Sacramento. Then there was a lawsuit filed by Kanye, claiming that JAY's Tidal owes him just north of $3 million.

Before the comments and lawsuits, JAY-Z and Kanye were once the closest of friends, but according to TMZ, the same cannot be said for Kim and Beyonce, who are merely acquaintances TMZ adds that Bey has never really liked the reality TV star, though there was apparently no grudge being held on Kim's side.

Still, the two keep it classy around each other at events filled with fellow celebrities -- like Serena's wedding -- because they now share many mutual friends and acquaintances. Plus, running into each other is practically impossible to avoid with their lavish lifestyles.

So while Kanye and JAY keep the battle going -- and not a rap one, unfortunately -- the ladies continue to keep things dignified.