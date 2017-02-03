She's still a bombshell! The moment that 63-year-old Kim Basinger stepped onto the red carpet on Thursday, Feb. 2, to promote "Fifty Shades Darker," she stole the show.

The actress and former fashion model looks absolutely amazing and nowhere near her age, donning a black silk gown and age-appropriate (but still borderline risqué) neckline.

It was the first time Kim has walked a red carpet since May 2016, when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of "The Nice Guys," which she starred in. Prior to that, it had been two years since she made a red carpet appearance.

Clearly, we're all the ones missing out by her rare appearances.

In "Fifty Shades Darker," the film legend plays the business partner and former lover of Christian Grey, the movie's main character. It's arguably the most high-profile role she's had since starring as Eminem's mother in "Eight Mile" in 2002.

For Kim's daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, whom she shares with Alec Baldwin, nothing surprises her about her mother's looks.

"She looks like she's my age," Ireland, 21, told Elle in 2013, "her body, I swear, it's scary."

Considering their history in front of the camera as models, Kim may see a bit of herself in Ireland. In a rare interview in 2015, Kim told Elle that she hoped to teach her daughter that women are strong.

"No doubt in the world. Ireland and I have gone through many challenges. I'm a single mom, so we were joined at the hip. We went through a lot of hard times," she said. "She's had her challenges and her struggles with relationships. I always tried to be sincere in sending messages to her that she could do anything in the world. I've always told her, 'Stand up for what you believe in. Even when the crowd won't speak, stand up anyway and speak with your heart. Your heart will never lead you wrong.' I see her getting there. She's a strong girl, and another gifted woman on this planet."