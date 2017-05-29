Kim Kardashian West, 36, updated the world on her feud with Taylor Swift, 27, during an appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live!" that aired on Sunday, May 28. And apparently, they haven't spoken at all since the fallout over Kanye Wests' lyrics last year.

First, here's the background ... The drama all began after Yeezy dropped his song "Famous," featuring choice lyrics about Taylor: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b---- famous."

When Taylor got perturbed over the words, Kim took to Snapchat to reveal a phone conversation proving that her hubby told her about the song before it was released. The "Shake It Off" singer could be heard saying, "I really appreciate you telling me about it."

The last public response to the feud came from Taylor, who wrote a long paragraph about the situation via Twitter on July 17, 2016. "Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination," she explained. "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."

On this weekend's episode of "WWHL," an audience member stood up to ask Kim a question about the aftermath of the Snapchat reveal regarding her sister Kendall Jenner, 21, who was seemingly friends with Taylor in the past.

"After you did that, was it awkward for you and Kendall, or Kendall and Taylor, because Kendall was part of Taylor's squad at the time," the viewer asked.

Kim kept her shade to a subtle minimum during her reply. "I don't know if Kendall was a part of her squad. I don't think she was," she said. "I don't think it was awkward."

When host Andy Cohen followed up, asking if Kim and Taylor have spoken since the back-and-forth, she simply shook her head signaling a "no."

Kim also opened up another apparent feud going on in her family, this one between her mom Kris Jenner, 61, and former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, 67. The exes aren't on speaking terms since Caitlyn's tell-all book, "The Secrets of My Life," called out the Kardashian matriarch multiple times.

When Andy asked about the chances of the divorced couple ever speaking again, Kim replied, "Zero. No, one. No, I would say two percent. And, those are Kendall and Kylie."

She clearly took her mom's side saying that she thought those low percentages were "fair."