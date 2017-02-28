For Kim Kardashian West, workouts are like real estate. It's all about location, location, location.

The reality TV star took to Snapchat on Tuesday to share video of what she did the previous evening, theoretically after she put her kids to bed. In the nighttime hours, Kim got in a rigorous workout... in her garage.

Kim rocked an oversized hoodie to begin the workout, but later stripped down to a sleeveless black top as she sweated out the day's activities. Boxes can be seen lining the sides of the garage while Kim uses the jump rope, or slams heavy ropes onto the garage floor. An exercise bike can also be seen adjacent to the garage door.

"Night Workout In My Garage," Kim said of the video, along with several cry/laughing emojis.

Although light weights were seen on the floor, it seems that Kim's workout primarily centered on body weight, as she was seen hopping and squatting.

Kimmy, who has fully returned to social media following her hiatus, went straight old school for her playlist, too, working out to Blackstreet's "No Diggity" and Foxy Brown's "Get Me Home."

Kim's workout comes just a few weeks after her sister Khloe Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that Kim does "not have intense workouts," even though she hits the gym every day.

"How do you have this body?" Khloe says of her sibling. "I can't handle people like that. I wish that was me. I'm jealous."