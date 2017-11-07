Kim Kardashian West's BFF, Jonathan Cheban, is about to be nothing more than a memory -- at least his name will be. According to a new report in the New York Post, Jonathan is legally changing his name to "foodgod."

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

On social media, he already goes by his moniker. He's told Page Six that he is getting ready to make the change permanent apparently.

Now foodgod tells us he's getting ready to sign the necessary paperwork to legally and permanently change his name.

Jonathan has reinvented himself over the past year, mainly through social media, where he is often seen eating and Instagramming his diet. He's been photographed several times over the past year eating at restaurants all over the country, as well.

Who wants to share with me??? Lil snack @joesstonecrab miami!! A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgod) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

It was through his culinary adventures that Kanye West actually gave his the "foodgod" name.

"Everyone calls me foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me foodgod when they write about me — not Jonathan or 'BFF,'" he said.