Kim Kardashian West's make-up artist's luggage went missing at JFK airport in New York City, and he's offering a $10,000 reward for its return.

@makeupbymario / Instagram

Mario Dedivanovic first told his social media followers about the missing bag last week. The bag contained his entire makeup kit.

"I flew home to NYC yesterday on JetBlue and my makeup kit was stolen from JFK airport," he said on Instagram. "This has never happened to me before and I don't know what to do. That kit is my life. So many brushes that I've had for 15+ years. I'm offering a $10,000 reward for the return of my kit. Whoever has it please find it in your heart to return it. Please 🙏 it's a brown rimowa luggage/ 80 lbs."

Mario, who's also worked with Demi Lovato, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bosworth, Gabrielle Union and Megyn Kelly, tagged JetBlue in hopes that the airline could help. He also retweeted several of the responses he's gotten from the airline.

🖤 birthday girl 🖤 #Muse #MakeupByMario #KimKardashian 🍾🎂🎉 A post shared by MAKEUP BY MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Mario's famous reality TV client also pleaded with the airline to help out her pal.

"Please find his bag @JetBlue 🙏✈️💙," Kim tweeted to her 57 million followers.

Earlier this week, Mario gave his 4 million Instagram followers an update on the missing bag.

Update on my makeup kit that was taken from @jfkairport @jetblue thank you everyone for all your support 🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by MAKEUP BY MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

"I still don't have the bag. It was not found yet, but JetBlue has been pretty amazing, they've been working with for the last five days in trying to figure this out and get my bag back," he said. "So, I still have hopes that I am going to get my kit back. I've been trying to rebuild it slowly for the past few days."

On Nov. 27, he said he worked for the first time since the bag went missing.

"So it'll be the first time that I've worked without my set of brushes that I've had for 17 years," he said. "I'm going to be okay, I just still have hope that I am going to get my kit back. It's not over yet, but I do have hopes that it'll be found."