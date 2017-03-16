The girls might be coming back!

According to a new report in TMZ, both Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes are in "deep in negotiations" to return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" as full-time cast members. Neither has been a full-time member of the reality TV show in several years.

The website says Bravo really wants the two women back for the upcoming season 10 and made formal offers to both of them. NeNe left the show after Season 8, while Kim left after Season 5, but parlayed her notoriety into her "Don't Be Tardy" reality show with her family. Kim's own show, TMZ speculates, is causing a hiccup, as it just started filming for the upcoming season. NeNe, too, is shooting her own stuff.

Both women are reportedly receptive to the offers. The current cast members of "RHOA" aren't exactly thrilled with the prospect of either returning, TMZ says.

The network would supposedly take the women on a part-time basis if that's all their schedules will allow, but it really wants NeNe and Kim to become the faces of the Atlanta franchise again.

Both women, whose careers were launched by the show, want a serious sum of money, but it's not known how far apart, if at all, they are in their negotiations with Bravo.

Last fall, rumors were swirling that Kim was coming back to "RHOA," but she shot those down in an interview with E! News.

"I mean, I would make an appearance and I adore Sheree [Whitfield]," Kim said, referring to the current cast member. "Sheree and I have a great time together, so I can't say never, but I definitely enjoy filming with my family."