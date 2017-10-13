Kim Zolciak-Biermann is not going to be joining the list of "Real Housewives" divorcees any time soon.

"That's not an option in my house," Kim told Fox News of the potential to divorce her husband, Kroy Biermann.

Kim and Kroy have been married for nearly six years and have four kids together, Kaia, Kane, Kroy Jr., and Kash, in addition to Kim's kids from a previous relationship, Brielle and Arianna. The two have filmed their lives for her show, "Don't Be Tardy" for six seasons, and Kim plans to re-join "Real Housewives of Atlanta" for it's tenth season.

"I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way," the 39-year-old explained. "My marriage is definitely first."

The reality star reflected on why of some of the other women from the franchise — like LuAnn de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Yolanda Hadid, Porsha Williams, and Camille Grammer — have gotten divorced since they first appeared on their Bravo shows. She said she believes they may have parted ways with their husbands because of the "hype of TV and the publicity," believing it's "easier to get divorced" than fix the problems in a marriage.

In addition to putting her marriage before her reality fame, Kim also shared her tips for keeping her marriage in tact.

"He's super hot that always helps," she said. "I just really believe we put the kids to bed at 8 o'clock, we do have a couple hours [to ourselves]."

The two also renewed their vows in May, seven years after they met at a Dancing With Atlanta Stars event. At the time, Kim shared photos of her and Kroy in wedding attire, and their four children all dressed up on the beach for the occasion.