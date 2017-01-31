Kim Zolciak-Biermann hit the doctor to work on her skin, and then hit the beach to work on her tan.

The reality TV star shared several pics of herself on the beach on Monday, Jan. 20 (one of them in a bikini) just after getting her chest lasered.

"My happy place," she captioned a snap of her wearing a barely-there bikini.

Afterward, she showed a close up of her chest, showing no effects of the procedure that she'd done just before the beach day.

"White on white," she wrote of the selfie.

The self-gratuitous snaps came after a visit to her dermatologist to rid herself of chest redness.

"My dermatologist is the BEST!! Sitting here having breakfast and realized how good my chest looks!," she said of an image that showed her wearing a low-cut tank top. "I have battled with redness on my chest for years and it only got worst after I was put on blood thinners, between my toning oil @kashmerekollections (my skin is so sensitive so I made sure to make great products that won't irritate the skin and @steelederm who did Excel V laser look how good my chest looks it works!! 😍"

My dermatologist is the BEST!! Sitting her having breakfast and realized how good my chest looks! I have battled with redness on my chest for years and it only got worst after I was put on blood thinners, between my toning oil @kashmerekollections (my skin is so sensitive so I made sure to make great products that won't irritate the skin and @steelederm who did Excel V laser look how good my chest looks it works!! 😍 I did ipl last year and nothing!! Im not being paid to tell you this I just know how much I hated my chest being red, especially if I drank red wine, or when I exercise and I found a great combo that gave/gives me a red free chest no matter what I do!! And wanted to share with you guys. Evause o know so many people suffer from this!! Adore you @prudentlypretty ❤️ #DrSteeleDerm #TheBest #RednessHater #KashmereKollections A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:54am PST

Kim continued, "I did [Intense pulsed light] last year and nothing!! Im not being paid to tell you this I just know how much I hated my chest being red, especially if I drank red wine, or when I exercise and I found a great combo that gave/gives me a red free chest no matter what I do!! And wanted to share with you guys. [Because I] know so many people suffer from this!!"

She then said she "adores" her dermatologist, Dr. Chynna Steele

One of my favorite patients and one of my favorite treatments, @ultherapy 💜. Love my sweet, funny, beautiful patient, @kimzolciakbiermann A photo posted by Dr. Chynna Steele (@prudentlypretty) on Sep 26, 2016 at 8:17am PDT

Last year, the doctor shared an image of Kim during a treatment, calling her "one of my favorite patients," also saying Kim was "sweet, funny, beautiful."