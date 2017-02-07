Kim Zolciak-Biermann clapped back at haters who accused her and her husband of bad parenting for letting her young son play with a gun.

The whole fiasco started on Monday, Feb. 6 after the "Don't Be Tardy" star posted a photo of her 4-year-old son Kash's school questionnaire on Snapchat. On the paperwork, Kash answered questions about his dad, Kroy Biermann. At one point the questionnaire asked why he loves his dad.

"He lets me hold his real gun," Kash wrote.

Kim shared a pic along with the caption, "I [love] this!"

Many, though, accused Kim and Kroy of being irresponsible parents for letting the child touch a gun at such a young age. Kim, though, doesn't see it that way.

She told TMZ, which also has a picture of the questionnaire, that Kroy's Desert Eagle pistol is never loaded when they let Kash hold it.

She adds, Kash "is not shooting it, and we have a huge safe that we put the gun in, and in there they are not loaded as well."

The reality TV star has actually found herself defending her family several times over the last few days. Kim, Kroy and their kids recently took a vacation to scenic Turks and Caicos. Photos indicated they all had a great time, but it turns out there was a slight incident in paradise.

Kim said a tourist came up and asked her young sons, KJ and Kash, to be quiet while playing on the beach. Kim was not having it and told her side of the story to her Snapchat followers.

"This lady on the beach came up to me and said, 'Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It's a very quiet peaceful beach,'" she recalled. "B----, what?! They're 4 and 5. We've been nothing but respectful. I told her, 'Well, why are you always sitting next to me?'"

She told the woman -- in words not fit for print -- to "loosen up" and move to the other side of the beach.

In her expletive-laden message, she said, "So KJ's trying to be really quiet and respectful, but his feelings are hurt, which makes me really mad."

Do not mess with momma!