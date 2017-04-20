She's back! Five seasons after leaving "Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kim Zolciak-Biermann is headed back to where it all started.

A new report in TMZ on April 20 said that Kim has officially signed on to rejoin the show, but she'll do so in a limited role. The report says that producers wanted Kim back as a full-time member of the reality show, but she could only do the show part time due to obligations with her other reality show, "Don't Be Tardy," which focuses on her and her family.

Kim has made a few one-off appearances on "Housewives" since leaving and the drama was certainly heightened. Last season she attended a party at Shereé Whitfield's home -- also known as "Chateau Shereé" -- and got into it with "RHOA" firestarter Kenya Moore.

"Your husband doesn't have a job right now, so worry about that," Kenya told Kim, referring to Kroy Biermman, a former NFL player. Kim told Kenya, "You want to be me. You want to have a baby, you can't. You want to have a man..."

Kenya retorted, "I know I'm not a duck, like your lips."

In other words, expect major drama in season 10.

Last fall, rumors were swirling that Kim was coming back to "RHOA," but she shot those down in an interview with E! News.

"I mean, I would make an appearance and I adore Sheree," she said. "Sheree and I have a great time together, so I can't say never, but I definitely enjoy filming with my family."

Over the past several months, reports have also said that former OG cast member NeNe Leakes is in negotiations to rejoin the show, too. NeNe, in a recent interview with TMZ, hinted that she won't return unless she gets paid more than Kim.