Kim Zolciak-Biermann is opening up her wallet this holiday season ... to pay for last holiday season.

The reality star was ordered to pay Jeanne Rollins of Seasonal Designs LLC $5,000 for seasonal decor she did last year, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

Interestingly, Kim boasted on social media that she "won" the case.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star was taken to court for an unsettled bill for the 2016 holiday decor. Jeanne said she decorated the home, but Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann, stiffed her.

Despite Kim's Twitter statement that "we won in court," Jeanne told Page Six that the opposite is true.

"At the trial we agreed upon a price which was $5,000 and they owed $5,200," the holiday decorator told the newspaper. "I'm picking [the check] up today."

Kim's rep admitted that the reality TV star is cutting Jeanne a check, but argued that Jeanne invoiced Kim for far more than what she claims, and Kim refused to pay the invoiced amount.

"The original invoice was for $9,500. Kim and Kroy did not agree to that amount. [The decorator] was trying to take advantage," the rep said. "The settlement was for $5,000. Kim and Kroy are very pleased with the outcome."