If Kim Zolciak-Biermann gets her way, she'll have bun No. 7 in the oven sooner rather than later.

The reality TV star said her husband, Kroy Biermann, hasn't totally signed off on that just yet.

"I'm bothering Kroy about [having a baby] right now," Kim recently told "Extra." "I love babies! They do grow up. I love being a mom and my pregnancies were always great and easy."

Kroy may need some convincing.

"We could make it happen," he said. "Will we make it happen? We'll see."

He added, "I love kids. It has nothing to do with that — it's just timing. I think we didn't really look at timing with our four little ones… It's never a no."

Kroy, who formerly played football for the Atlanta Falcons, had a vasectomy after the couple welcomed their 4-year-old twins, Kane and Kaia. They also share KJ, 6, and Kash, 5. Kroy also adopted Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 16.

Kim's comments come shortly after her eldest daughter pranked her about having a child, telling the world last month that Kim was expecting.

"OMG!!! i'm so excited my mom is PREGNANT with baby number 7!!!!" she wrote on Nov. 22. She shared a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram, adding, "OMG!!!! i can't wait to meet the little nugget inside. it's been so hard keeping this a secret!!! wooo!! #lucky7."

She told a Twitter follower that her mom was "due in the spring sometime!"

The whole thing turned out to be false, though. Kim denied that she was pregnant, and TMZ reported that Brielle "was getting back at her mom for accidentally Snapchatting a vid of Brielle flashing her boob earlier in the week."

The prank was easy to believe, as Kim has previously said she would love to have more kids, preferably a boy.

"I have baby fever so bad," she told Andy Cohen in October. "Never say never!"

She added, "I would love to have a another little boy. I am obsessed with my boys... I fantasize about it but I'm happy with what we have."