The scent of winter is upon on, even though it's March.

Kit Harington, who stars as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones," will be fronting a new ad campaign for Dolce&Gabbana's The One for Men scent.

The ads won't be published until September... when winter actually is coming.

"Kit Harington is exactly how we see the Dolce&Gabbana man: young, naturally charming, charismatic, with a personality rich in traits," a statement from Dolce&Gabbana said. "There could be no other face for The One for Men. We are happy to have him joining the Dolce&Gabbana family."

The fashion house also made the announcement on Instagram, while sharing an image of Kit.

The British actor #KitHarington will be the new face of Dolce&Gabbana’s fragrance line The One for Men starting September 2017 #DGBeauty #DGTheOne A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:59am PST

"The British actor #KitHarington will be the new face of Dolce&Gabbana's fragrance line The One for Men starting September 2017 #DGBeauty #DGTheOne," the caption said. The actor reposted D&G's message to his personal account on Friday, March 3.

The scent is described by the fashion brand as a "sensual, spicy, oriental fragrance developed on the harmony of tobacco with refined base notes of cardamom, ginger, cedarwood, and citrus spice accord."

"It is both classic and modern, vibrant and engaging," the description continued.

The fragrance is actually already out on the market. Kit will replace Matthew McConaughey as the face of The One for Men.

A 50-milliliter bottle retails for $67 at Sephora. The fragrance, Sephora says, is "confident, sexy and refined."

This actually won't be Kit's first foray into the fragrance world. In 2014 he signed with Jimmy Choo as the face of their men's scent.

Smells like victory.