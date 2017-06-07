Kit Harington and Ed Sheeran have been friends for years now, but their friendship almost went down the toilet before it even began.

While speaking to James Corden on "The Late Late Show" on June 6, the "Game of Thrones" star was asked about how he and the superstar singer met. It was Ed who actually recognized Kit first.

"We had an odd first meeting," the actor said. "I was in the men's urinal taking a p---, and you know sometimes a guy comes up next to you and sort of does a double take while you're taking a p---. Then he looks back forward, and then he looks at your dodger and then he looks back at you and asks, 'Are you Jon Snow?' That was Ed Sheeran."

Kit was initially put off by the toilet talk.

"I nearly said, 'Off, mate,' but actually it's Ed Sheeran, and now we're friends, which is great," Kit said of his pal who later did carpool karaoke with the late night host. "He's a great guy."

In the past, Ed has said he's a huge "Game of Thrones" fan. In 2015, he was even gifted with one of Jon Snow's swords while on a radio show.

"Oh my god....oh my god", he said while unpacking it. "I'mma get Kit to sign it."