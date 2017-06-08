Kourtney Kardashian is footing the bill for her pal Larsa Pippen's life right now after she reportedly got "cut off" financially by her estranged husband Scottie Pippen.

The Daily Mail reported on June 8 that Larsa, a former "Real Housewives of Miami" star, is hoping a judge will order Scottie, a former NBA legend, to fork over a chunk of his estimated $120 million fortune.

"[Larsa's] been going back and forth between LA and Florida but she's been stranded because she doesn't have any money," a source told the Daily Mail. "Kourtney has been looking after her and making sure she's all right, and providing for her in between. There's a lot of back and forth with regards to the money. Her plan is to get as much as she can but he's being really tough and really cheap about it.

The source said, "He's fighting tooth and nail about everything with regards to the money."

Larsa and Scottie split in October of 2016 after 19 years of marriage, following several domestic disturbances. The duo signed a prenuptial agreement days before their wedding, reports indicate.

Court documents claim that Scottie wants shared custody of the former couple's four kids and a "greater share" of their marital assets. He also indicated that he doesn't want to pay alimony to the former reality TV star.

Larsa has been seen hanging out with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian West since her split.

"She is not looking forward to going to court at all. She is not looking forward to it at all. She's dreading this first court date because it's going to address the money situation which has been extremely stressful for her," the source said. "That's why Kourtney has been letting her stay at her place because she's been super stressed out, and really concerned about it. Kourtney's lawyer has been helping her."

"She's been giving her advice. But it's all about the money - he's [Scottie] not been giving her any money, he's been holding it over her. She's been hard-up for money because he's not giving her anything so she's hoping the judge will release some of the money to her," the Daily Mail's source continued. "She wants to challenge [the prenuptial agreement] and that's part of what they're going to be discussing. Her main wish to overturn the prenup and to release some of the funds now because she needs it. He has cut her off."