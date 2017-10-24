Kourtney Kardashian stunned one reporter when she declared that she was expecting a fourth child ... After "an uncomfortably long pause" she then said she was just joking, the reporter wrote.

Kourtney, however, didn't appreciate that her sense of humor was taken out of context.

"The interviewer asked me 'What's a crazy rumor that you've heard about yourself?' she tweeted, "and my answer was...'I've heard that I am pregnant.'"

The joke, which she made to a reporter from Grazia, came after several websites claimed that the eldest Kardashian child is pregnant. Along with the reports, Kourtney's boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, recently left fans wondering if the two were keeping a pregnancy secret when he cryptically wrote about "good news" on Instagram, but gave no context.

"Sometimes you just gotta keep the good news to yourself!," he wrote on his Instagram story last week.

Earlier in October, a source told In Touch that Kourtney was expecting, but was keeping the news private, only telling close friends and family.

"She wants at least six and is ready for No. 4," an insider told Life & Style on the heels of the In Touch report.

Whether she's pulling one over on the media remains to be seems. One thing that is known, though, is that she likely won't be putting another birth on the family's reality TV show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

In her chat with Graziz, she was asked if there was anything she wishes she'd kept private. She replied, "The first thing that comes to mind is sharing the birth of my kids on the show. But you live and you learn. If I started to think of regrets I would probably go crazy."

She added, "I was sitting in my doctor's office recently and this woman came up to me and told me that they had to watch me giving birth in her birthing class. It was to prove it could be beautiful and calm and not people screaming at the top of their lungs and feeling so, like, frantic. I was so scared before I gave birth, but I had a beautiful experience. I'm happy I shared that."

Kourtney's (was she joking?) pregnancy joke notwithstanding, the Kar-Jenner brood will soon be operating like a day care. Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby via a surrogate early next year. Maybe Kourtney is adding to the baby boom, too?