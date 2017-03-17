Kris Jenner couldn't help but heap praise on her son, Rob Kardashian, on March 17 ... After all, it was his 30th birthday.

The Kardashian family matriarch took to Instagram on Friday to gush about her son, sharing a collage of images from throughout his life.

"Happy birthday @robkardashian!!!! I love you more than words can say," Kris gushed. "You have the sweetest soul and the kindest heart, and I am blessed beyond measure to call you my son. I am so proud of the man you have become and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow as a brother, son and father. "

She continued, "There are so many blessings in this life, but being your mom is one of the greatest. I love you!! #HappybirthdayRob."

One person who didn't publicly wish Rob a happy birthday: his baby mama Blac Chyna.

Rob and Chyna's relationship has been rocky to say the least. The couple began dating in early 2016 and they welcomed their daughter, Dream, on Nov. 10, 2016. Not long after that, Chyna left Rob just before Christmas when she cleared out their house and left with their daughter -- although many wondered if it was a publicity stunt to boost interest in their "Rob & Chyna" show.

The alleged split occurred after Chyna said her Instagram account was hacked, purportedly showing candid and damning conversations about Rob -- in one of which she used the words "fat," "lazy" and "insecure" when referring to her fiance. In the messages she also laid out a plan to leave Rob a year after marrying him and taking the Kardashian name.

The duo reconciled just before Christmas. They split again in mid-February amid reports that Chyna was seen out with another man.

"Rob thinks it's the right decision," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won't end well."

On March 15, People magazine reported that the Kardashian family was gearing up for a fierce custody battle with Chyna.

"Rob wants dual custody of their child and Blac Chyna is giving pushback," a source said. "They are still figuring things out but she will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time," the insider adds. "Kris is backing Rob up 100 percent and won't let Chyna get away with anything that's less than fair."

The source continued, "The entire Kardashian family is there for Rob as well and supports him wholeheartedly. They are prepared to protect him in whatever way they need to."