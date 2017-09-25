Like everyone else, Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa are waiting for Kylie Jenner to say something.

Since news broke on Friday, Sept. 22, that the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan was expecting a baby with her boyfriend of five months, rapper Travis Scott, people have been waiting for the 20-year-old to address the news.

On Saturday, Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, skirted around the rumors in an interview with The Cut.

"I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening," Jenner said. "Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."

And now Kris is telling her pal Ryan — and executive producer of her family's shows — not to expect anything more than that.

On "Live with Kelly and Ryan," this morning, Kelly was anxiously holding her iPhone, to which Ryan explained, "The reason we're looking at the bubbles [on the screen] is because there was news over the weekend that Kylie Jenner is pregnant," he said, referring to the "bubbles" that come up on iMessage when someone is writing a response. "It was in the news and I had not spoken with the family over the weekend."

While waiting for a message from Kris, the hosts shifted the conversation to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" 10th anniversary special, which premiered on E! on Sunday, Sept. 24. Then all of the sudden they pause — Kris has texted back! Unfortunately, Kris only said to Ryan, "Kylie is not confirming anything."

Kelly, obviously disappointed that Kris' text wasn't more satisfying, joked, "So now we're sitting here with that hanging over our heads!"

However, a rep for Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, did confirm the pregnancy. When asked how Caitlyn found out that Kylie was expecting, the rep said, "All I can tell you is that it was some time ago."

While the cosmetics mogul is staying quiet — for now — she's been letting her body speak for itself this weekend. She appeared at the iHeartRadio music festival in Las Vegas to support her boyfriend, where she wore a baggy gray t-shirt. She then posted a photo to celebrate her pal Jordyn Woods' birthday, where the two posed with a giraffe. In the photo, Kylie is wearing sweats and a large shirt, but lifted it ever so slightly, to show off her bare, flat belly.