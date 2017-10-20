The Kar-Jenner clan really is everywhere, and now the matriarch of the family is going to network TV.

Kris Jenner will be featured on "The Voice," according to a new report by The Blast.

No, the momager will not be singing. She was spotted on the set on Oct. 20 supporting a friend who auditioned. The pal's identity is unknown for know, but he or she is not a family member. Whether any of the judges turned their chairs around to publicly grovel for Kris' pal is also unknown.

The report said Kris watched the audition from backstage with host Caron Daly, which means she was very likely a featured guest on an upcoming episode of the show. One would assume that she and Carson will watch the friend's audition together, all while the cameras capture her every reaction.

Seriously, though, is any TV program Kardashian-free anymore?