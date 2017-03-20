It's fair to say that Kristin Cavallari was blown away by the windy city. As Kristin and her husband, NFL free agent Jay Cutler, prepare to move, she's giving thanks to the place that she called home for years.

On March 20, the former "Hills" star penned what equates to be a love letter to Chicago, which she posted to Instagram.

"So we're moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I'm really gonna miss this place," she posted alongside a pic of her in front of a brick building. "Not only we're all 3 of my babies born here, it's where it all began with jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend, I've made some amazing girlfriends, and I've really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don't know I lived here when I was younger)."

She finished, "Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us ❤️."

K. Cav and Jay are leaving Chicago after the quarterback was released by the Bears, the football team he's played for since 2009.

Kristin has certainly come around on the city. In 2015, many locals were rankled when she told Elle, "Jay hates L.A., and Chicago's just not home." (It didn't help that Jay was underperforming for the city's beloved football team either.)

In her 2016 book "Balancing in Heels," she said living in Chicago was a career sacrifice, "but one I'm okay with for now."

Where the couple is moving isn't publicly known -- Jay has yet to be picked up by another NFL team. Jay and Kristin share sons Camden Jack, 4, and Jaxon Wyatt, 2, and daughter Saylor James, 15 months. They were married in 2013.