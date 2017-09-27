Kurt Cobain's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, makes nearly $100,000 a month because of her late father's legendary band, it was revealed in court documents.

The 24-year-old is in the middle of a nasty divorce with Isaiah Silva, and her finances were detailed in the divorce paperwork.

According to The Blast, Frances said that between July 2016 and June 2017, she pulled in $6,784 a month in dividends. She also raked in $95,496 a month from her late father's publicity rights.

Isaiah is challenging her amount of publicity rights in Nirvana.

In court documents, she also lists that she spends $206,000 a month. While that sounds like a lot -- and it is -- she can certainly afford it. Frances is reportedly worth $11.3 million in stocks, bonds, and other property, The Blast says. Kurt and Courtney Love's daughter also has a huge stake in Nirvana's music rights, and it's already been determined that Isaiah has no right to any of that.

Frances filed for divorce from Isaiah in March 2016 after nearly two years of marriage. The split is anything but amicable.

Earlier this year, the two went to court over Kurt's 1959 Martin 18-DE electric/acoustic guitar, the guitar the Nirvana rocker used in his iconic "Unplugged" performance. It's believed to have been the last guitar he played before his death in April 1994.

Frances asked a judge handling their case to force Isaiah to give up the guitar, which he said in 2016 that he intended to keep because he believed Frances gave it to him as a gift after their 2014 wedding.

The guitar doesn't just have sentimental value. TMZ reported it was once insured for $1 million and given its ownership history and the fact that the model arrived on the market in 1959 and was discontinued within a year likely means it's worth "several million" dollars today.