For the second year in a row, Kylie Jenner hosted a big Thanksgiving meal at her home. She chronicled the gathering on Snapchat, posting photos and videos showcasing all the treats and goodies, including one snap of a beautiful table setting with the words "Thanksgiving at Kylie's" written across the image.

Mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West both attended, as did brother Rob Kardashian.

An insider told E! News that the whole group was "especially happy" to have Rob there for the special day.

"The whole family was at Kylie's [on Nov. 23] and had a mellow Thanksgiving. Kylie made a lot of the dishes herself and said she loved cooking. It was fun for her," said the source.

Khloe Kardashian hosted her own affair in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and Kourtney Kardashian was away with her kids but made it back in time for the event, which left one important person unaccounted for: Kylie's boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

It turns out the rap star was back in his hometown of Houston, Texas, giving back to the community.

Travis hosted the Houston City Wide Club of Clubs Turkey Drive, during which he passed out items of clothing and other goods to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

According to E! News' source, while Kylie missed her beau, she also understood that "he was with his own family in Houston."

Despite his absence, the Kardashian-Jenner crew made it a memorable celebration. Kylie also posted a photo of her family playing a game of Taboo.

"They all played games and told stories," said the E! Source, who added that "everyone was on their best behavior."