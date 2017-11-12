Is Kylie Jenner trying to tell us something?

Or is she just playing with her fans once again?

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

On Nov. 11, the reality star -- who's reportedly pregnant with her first child -- shared a Snapchat video of herself driving her Bentley through Los Angeles. And in the brief clip, she makes sure to show off what appears to be a giant diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger.

@KingKylie / Snapchat

The post has sparked speculation that Kylie and rapper Travis Scott, her boyfriend of nearly nine months, could be engaged.

Of course, Kylie could also be messing with us. One day earlier, she posted a slew of pink-themed snaps, including one of her hand sporting a bubblegum-pink manicure (with pink hearts, flowers and bow emojis to boot) as well as a shot of a pink Christmas tree next to a pink chair in front of a pink wall.

All the pink has led fans to speculate that the 20-year-old makeup mogul is hinting that she and Travis are expecting a girl, though she has yet to officially confirm that she is, in fact, pregnant.

Kylie's Snapchat posts that followed the ring video showed her driving through Bel Air to big sister Kim Kardashian West's baby shower. Kim and Kanye West are expecting baby No. 3 this winter via surrogate.

She also shared clips of the stunning pink cherry blossom forest at Kim's "Tea for 3"-themed shower, which was held at Kimye's Bel Air mansion. The couple reportedly just sold the property for $17.8 million.

@KingKylie / Snapchat

Kylie also shared images of Lucky Charms Marshmallows Only cereal. But before fans start thinking it's a hint about pregnancy cravings, think again: Kylie noted she "never ate it."

@KingKylie / Snapchat

She also posted a video of herself in bed for the night with a fire in the fireplace below a glowing neon sign that reads, "The kiss was beautiful."