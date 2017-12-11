Lady Gaga is keeping her latest project all bottled up.

The singer is set to debut a new line of wine, according to The Blast.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Gaga filed trademark documents to secure the rights to "Joanne Trattoria Vino Blanco" and "Joanne Trattoria Vino Rossa," which is Italian for white white and red wine, respectively. The wine is expected to be served at Gaga's father's New York City restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, which is named after Gaga's late aunt.

Gaga often stops by the restaurant when she's in New York.

According to the documents, Gaga plans to use the white and red wine for "wine, prepared wine cocktails, wine coolers, wine punches and prepared alcoholic cocktails."

AdMedia / Splash News

The Blast reports that Gaga is already developing another line of wines called "Grigio Girls," named after one of her songs. In an interview with radio.com, Gaga said the song is about a friend who has cancer.

"I wrote a song about how me and all of our girlfriends would get together and cry without her when she's not around because we love her so much and we just want to be strong with her," she said.

At one point, Gaga was reportedly interested in buying property in California's wine country.

"Gaga is really into her food and wine. When she isn't on tour she is cooking and drinking the most expensive bottles she can get her hands on," a source told the Sun in 2012. "After touring in Europe she has taken a real interest in the production of her favorite reds."