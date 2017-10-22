On Saturday, Oct. 21, all five living former presidents -- Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- gathered as part of their One America Appeal. The group united at the Deep From The Heart: One America Appeal Concert to help raises funds for hurricane victims, and they were joined by Lady Gaga for a surprise performance at Texas A&M University.

"The most special thing of all is how pain is such an equalizer and in a time of catastrophe we all put our differences aside and we come together," Lady Gaga said during the event. "Because we need each other, or we can't survive."

Gaga, who donated $1 million to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, went on to perform a solo version of "Million Reasons," "You and I" (during which she sang to each president) and "The Edge of Glory."

The 31-year-old singer posted a photo of herself and the presidents, which she captioned, "It was an honor to be invited by these five living Presidents to perform and speak at this historic event where we put our differences aside, and put humanity first in the face of catastrophe."

She was not the only performer of the night. Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Sam Moore and Yolanda Adams also performed during the event, which took place at Reed Arena. Lee Greenwood served as the emcee for the night.

Donald Trump did not attend the event but appeared via a video message.

"To Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Melania and I want to express our deep gratitude for your tremendous assistance," Trump said in the message. "This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and our devotion to one another."

The event raised $31 million from more than 80,000 donors.