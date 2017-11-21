Lady Gaga's beau, Christian Carino, plans to live with the singer forever.

Based on recent photos, the CAA talent agent, who has been dating Gaga for nearly a year, got her face tattooed on his left bicep. The photo he chose to ink himself with appears to be an image from her V magazine Asia in 2011, in which the singer donned long black pigtails.

"Lady Gaga's new boyfriend Christian has a tattoo of her on his arm," a fan site said, showing images of the ink.

Things seem to be moving quick between the two.

On Nov. 1, Us Weekly reported that Gaga and Christian quietly got engaged over the summer. Christian even got her father's permission, the report said, adding that the duo has no wedding plans yet. Their energy is focused on Gaga's recovery from fibromyalgia.

Gossip Cop, however, countered Us' claims and said Gaga and Christian are not engaged.