Lamar Odom is discussing his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, for the first time since the news of her pregnancy broke.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images North America

The former basketball player sat down with Complex's "Everyday Struggle" alongside hosts Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis and opened up about his famous ex.

The hosts asked what his relationship with Khloe is like today and he said, "From a distance. I wish her well. Still got love for her."

While Khloe and Lamar appeared to try to have a baby together during their marriage, Khloe has said she was faking it for Lamar. "I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest," she said on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" earlier this year. "So, I just kept pretending I was doing it."

Khloe has yet to confirm her pregnancy, but discussed having a baby with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on the season premiere of her E! show on Sunday, Oct. 1. During a game of truth or dare with sisters Kim and Kourtney in Cleveland, Khloe was asked when she wants to have a child with Tristan.

PER / BACKGRID

"I mean, I really don't know. I honestly wish we could just be together and when it happens, it happens," she uncomfortably said. "When you make plans, God laughs."