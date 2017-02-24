In the evening of Friday, Feb. 24, Lana Del Rey will join a number of witches who plan to cast a spell on President Donald Trump.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The singer took to Twitter to announce her spellbinding plans, witch, er, which she plans on doing at least four times.

"At the stroke of midnight Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23," she wrote, while adding that certain things will be needed to cast a proper spell. "Ingredients can b found online."

The "ingredients" are an unflattering photo of the president, a tower tarot card, a small orange candle, a pin (used to carve Trump's name on the candle,) matches and an ashtray. Also, things are needed to represent the astrological signs of fire, water, earth and air, including a white candle (fire), a small bowl of water (water), a small bowl of salt (earth), and a feather (air).

The event is not exclusive to witches-only, online reports have suggested. A poster fluttering through social media spouts "Witches we need you." The poster then says the spell is being done to "bind Donald Trump and all those who abet him."

The spell will also include a chant.

"I call upon you / To bind / Donald J. Trump / So that he may fail utterly / That he may do no harm/To any human soul," the first part allegedly goes.

A second line says, "Bind him so that he shall not break our polity / Usurp our liberty / Or fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair."

The president's followers are not in the clear from the chant either.

"Bind them in chains / Bind their tongues / Bind their works / Bind their wickedness," the second verse says.

So, Lana Del Rey, take it from here...