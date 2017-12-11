Larry King is denying an allegation that he groped a singer's ex-wife on multiple occasions.

Terry Richard, the ex-wife of Eddie Fisher, told the Daily Mail the TV legend groped her at an event in Los Angeles in 2005, and then another time a year later.

Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

Larry's lawyer refuted the claims, saying, "Mr. King did no such thing then or ever."

Terry is standing by her allegation, even going so far as to claim that Larry squeezed her butt so hard that it left a bruise.

"The first time Larry groped me was early in 2005. I was working as a correspondent for my local Los Angeles newspaper the Tolucan Times and I was covering a baseball awards dinner at Universal Studios," she told the Daily Mail. "We stood there to pose for a photo, I was wearing a very low cut backless Versace black dress. Larry put his hand behind me on my back and as the photographer was taking our picture Larry slid his hand down from the middle of my back to putting his hand inside of my dress and it ended up with about three or four of his fingers in the crack of my a--."

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Terry, who was married to Eddie at the time, said she was in "shock" as he left his fingers between her butt cheeks for "about eight to ten seconds."

"He had a big smile on his face. I didn't say anything, I didn't want to cause a scene in front of everyone. My reaction was to slap him in his face but he was the guest speaker. It was awful," she said. "What really got me was - I'm a wife, my child was at the event, I'm working and I was over 50. So, there's no age limit."

WENN

The following year, Terry again attended the baseball event for work and attempted to avoid Larry, but they came face to face toward the end of the evening.

"I thought since I wasn't wearing a backless dress this time I didn't think it was going to happen again so I posed with him for another picture," she said. I thought, surely, he's not going to do anything this time, and the old dog did."

She alleged that he grabbed her so hard that she had a bruise for a week.

"When he grabbed me I let out an audible sound, and Larry scurried off. He ran off with his wife down the red carpet towards the limousines. And I just stood there shocked," she said. "Because of what happened to me, every time I take a picture with a man that I don't really know, in the back of my mind, for a split second I wonder if I'm going to be groped."