With his family present on stage, Seth Meyers shared on the Thanksgiving episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he has some baby news!

"A couple years ago on this show, we announced that we were having Ashe," Meyers said of his first child with wife Alexi Ashe, a son who was born in March 2016. "So I wanna take this opportunity now … my wife and I are expecting a second baby!"

Meyers' mom, Hillary, then joined the fun by telling the tale of how she first heard the happy news.

"I have to say: I get the phone call, and my Seth is sometimes a crier, so he's crying on the phone and he can't catch his breath -- he's like sobbing -- and said, 'We're gonna have another baby,'" she joked, adding that he was hoping for a boy so his son could enjoy a similar brotherhood to what he shares with his brother, Josh.

And according to a Page Six source, Meyers' dream for his son will be coming true: His wife is reportedly pregnant with a baby boy.

As for a name, well, nothing has been etched into stone just yet, but Meyer's father is hoping his son will choose the name Albert in honor of numerous family dogs, he joked.