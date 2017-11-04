As many as 4,500 adoring fans came to Hollywood and Vine on Friday to celebrate the life of late Tejano music queen Selena Quintanilla, who was honored with the 2,622nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When Selena broke out onto the scene, she changed the game for women in the Latin music genre. Her legacy has since opened the door for many artists and performers of Latin heritage, who've gone on to great fame and popularity because of the inspirational star.

Born in Texas in 1971, Selena was a rising star when her life was tragically cut short when she was murdered by a jealous family friend and business colleague back in 1995. The 1997 movie, "Selena," about the sad and early demise of such a magnificent spirit, starred fellow Latin star Jennifer Lopez.

Selena's sound still influences today and, as of 2015, she has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide, bestowing her with the honor of best-selling female artist in Latin music ever!

Page Six reported that according to a spokeswoman at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the crowd was the largest to date ever for a Walk of Fame ceremony, breaking former record set by Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez back in 1998.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at the ceremony in both English and Spanish, "this is history in the making," adding, "Selena was an angel, and we thank the family for all they gave and have given this country, and it's a message we need now more than ever. Because we aren't strangers to this land, this is our home."

"Battlestar Galactica" star Edward James Olmos, whom also appeared in 1997 biopic, also attended, as well as "Desperate Housewives" star, Eva Longoria, according to Page Six.

"Selena's voice was a key that unlocked the hearts and minds of millions," Longoria told the crowd. "She was a small town girl with a big heart and a smile that radiated and captivated people everywhere. That small town was my hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. And she was the face I finally saw that looked like mine."

Quintanilla's sister Suzette ended the event by repeating the fallen star's own words: "'The goal isn't to live forever, but to create something that will.'"

At the final moments of the ceremony, the family took photos while musician Chris Perez, who also performed with as well as was married to the young talent, laid a small bouquet of white roses on the star.