Last month, Lauren Bushnell split from Ben Higgins, but she's now "starting over" again.

The former "Bachelor" star recently moved back to the Los Angeles area from Denver to start a "new chapter," she told E! News.

"I just got an apartment in the Marina del Ray area, which is where I used to live before the show," she said. "It's nice to be back. It's still like starting over because I've been gone for two years but it's exciting. It's a new chapter."

Still, despite the split she said she chats with her ex and wants nothing but good things for him.

"We touch base everyone once in a while. It's like, 'Hey you have some mail, can I ship it to you?' But we're really on good terms," Lauren said. "We check in with each other and say 'how are you doing?' but we try not to do it all the time because we want to give each other time to heal and give each other our space."

She added, "But we're on good terms and I genuinely wish the best for him and I think he wishes the best of me. It's good, there's no bad blood there at all. I'm really excited for him and what he has going on."

With the split still somewhat fresh, Lauren's "new chapter" doesn't include a man just yet.

"I'm not looking, but if something happens, great," she said. "I'm trying not to force anything. I'm not looking for anything necessarily but maybe that's when something good happens. I don't really have any expectations.

The next thing on her agenda, though, is returning her $100,000 engagement ring to ABC.

"I want to give it back, but I think [the producers] have had a lot of other stuff going on," she said referring to the "Bachelor in Paradise" scandal. "I will give it back."