It's a boy for Lauren Conrad!

The "Hills" star took to Instagram on June 2 to announce the gender of her unborn child. The adorable announcement featured a drawing of a baby in a car along with the text, "It's a Guy."

I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy 👶🏼! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

"I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy 👶!" she captioned the post.

Lauren had been tight-lipped about the gender until Friday, although she has acknowledged in previous interviews that she's known the gender for some time.

She announced on New Year's Day that she and her husband, William Tell, were expecting.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

While speaking to E! News in February, she said that pregnancy was affecting how she wears clothes.

"I haven't zipped pants in months!" she said.

The former reality star spoke briefly about her pregnancy fashion sense, saying she still prefers heels to platforms and hasn't touched her jeans.

When asked if she uses the famous pregnancy trick and loops a rubber band around her button for a stretchy waistband, L.C. responded, "That was like four months ago."

She added that she plans to ditch her bras after the baby is born because, "They won't fit!"

As for whether or not she's gone on a shopping spree for the baby: "So much stuff. It's all clothes," she said.

Lauren has been showing off her burgeoning baby bump of late, too.

On March 30, she shared an image of her belly while lounging on a beach and holding a drink.

"Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🌙🍹," she wrote.

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Earlier in the week, she shared another image, presumably from her babymoon.

"I'm so excited to announce that my @lclaurenconrad beach collection just launched," she wrote in the caption. "The collection has all the swimsuits, coverups and beachy outfits you'll need to get ready for summer. Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn't able to squeeze into one of our bikinis for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups like the one above!"