After Lena Dunham's boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, threw out the first pitch at the Mets game on Thursday, Sept 7, the triple threat (actor, writer, and producer) coyly tweeted, "I'm horny for baseball players! Wow!"

The message was received loud and clear but not just by her boyfriend, rather former Mets star Lenny Dykstra took it upon himself to reply to the "Girls" creator, asking her to DM him.

It was then that things started to get weird. "You guys I'm being simultaneously trolled & seduced by @LennyDykstra this day has gotten really [expletive] weird," Dunham later posted on her Twitter.

This is after the outfielder tweeted out more bizarre gems like, "You know deep down you want to take a ride on the space shuttle" and even a Garth Brooks song link to "If Tomorrow Never Comes."

But things cooled down on Friday Sept. 8, when Dunham, whom coincidentally has a feminist blog titled "Lenny," joked in a recent Twitter post, "okay now you're making me laugh."

While Dykstra told Page Six that all the tweets are in fact his own, he admits, "I am smart enough to know I'm not smart enough. Of course, I have help."

He consults friends like Adam Taxin, an Ivy League layer and former "Jeopardy!" champ at least "20 times a day," according to Page Six.

"Women hate me, bro — but not the women I'm with," Dykstra added to Page Six.